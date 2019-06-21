Exclusive: Lawyer Norm Pattis says client Fotis Dulos' estranged and missing wife had a 'troubled past'

In a Fox News exclusive, lawyer Norm Pattis says client Fotis Dulos is “emotional, tired, distraught” over the “exhausting ordeal” and disappearance of his estranged wife, Jennifer.

Pattis says Jennifer was “deeply troubled” and “had a troubled past,” describing her as a writer who “wrote a manuscript similar to ‘Gone Girl.'”

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP.

The couple were in the midst of a bitter custody battle over their five children, but Pattis says Jennifer was intent on moving the children to New York, where her mother lives, against the joint custody agreement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.