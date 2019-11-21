Travel

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – On Tuesday, Gov. Brad Little put forth an Executive Order that will allow hemp to be transported through Idaho legally, with a number of stipulations.

While federally legal, hemp is still illegal in Idaho. Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog said he believes the order may complicate prosecution against illegal marijuana and increase the workload for state troopers.

“Because now you have something that sure looks and smells a lot like illegal marijuana, when, in fact, it can be hemp, which is legal in a lot of surrounding states,” Herzog explained. “It’s certainly going to add a lot of work, I think, in particular, to Idaho State Police.”

Herzog believes the investigation end of these cases will become complex if authorities aren’t able to differentiate between hemp and illegal marijuana on site.