IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Sanitation Division has expanded and improved the Clean & Green Citywide Cleanup event.

Staff will be available beginning the weekend of May 6 to provide assistance with spring cleanup efforts. This service is available for all Idaho Falls residents.

“In prior years, Clean and Green was a one-week program. We would place large dumpsters at various locations around town, but we did not have staff at those locations to provide assistance,” Sanitation Superintendent Jordan Rechenmacher said. “This year we will have staff available during four consecutive weekends at predetermined collection locations so that we can better serve our residents and give them more time to collect and dispose of unwanted waste.”

CLEAN & GREEN ACCEPTED WASTE

The Sanitation Division can only accept household solid waste, brush and construction waste, along with bulk items. They cannot accept demolition material, metal, tires, or large appliances. There are other places in Idaho Falls that accept these items (see information below). Paper shredding services will not be provided this year.

During the Clean & Green event, waste will be collected between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily when staff is available at the following locations:

May 6-8 at the intersection of Bennett Avenue & Waid Street

May 13-15 at the Parks & Recreation maintenance building on Old Butte Road near Clarence Drive

May 20-22 at the field north of the LDS Church on Jennie Lee Drive

May 27-29 at Melaleuca Field on W. Elva Street

Click HERE for a city map.

OTHER WASTE

The Bonneville County Transfer Station will be doing household hazardous waste collection on May 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Community members can bring items such as paint thinner, batteries, fertilizer, fuels and antifreeze to 2455 Hemmert Avenue for proper disposal. Click HERE for details.

Metal and large appliance without Freon can be brought to Pacific Recycling, Western Recycling or the Bonneville County Transfer Station.

Tires and large appliances with Freon can be brought to the Bonneville County Transfer Station for a fee.

All demolition material must be disposed of at the Bonneville County Hatch Pit.

For questions about Clean & Green, please call the Idaho Falls Sanitation Division at (208) 612-8491. For questions about the Bonneville County Hatch Pit or Transfer Station, please call (208) 528-5550.

