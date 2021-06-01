IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Construction on the Idaho Canal Trail project starts Tuesday near 25th Street and S Holmes Avenue, progressing along the Idaho Canal north toward Garfield Street.

There will be single lane closures along S Holmes Avenue, between 17th Street and 25th Street, as well as along the trail path on NW and NE Bonneville Drive throughout the summer.

This project is part of the Connecting our Community comprehensive bicycle, pedestrian and trails facility plan.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

For additional information about the project, click HERE.

The post Expansion of Idaho Canal Trail project begins Tuesday appeared first on Local News 8.