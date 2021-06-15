JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Motorists and bikers should expect to experience delays during the next two weeks on a section of Fall Creek Road in Wilson.

Teton County Road and Levee crews will be repairing the section on Fall Creek Road between Elk Trail Road and Red Top Meadows.

This will cause one lane closures from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Friday from June 17 to June 28. Motorists and bikers are expected to observe signs and traffic control crews.

Both lanes of traffic will be open on weekends.

