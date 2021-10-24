TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Drivers should plan for delays beginning Monday on Spring Gulch Road due to utility work.

Traffic will be reduced to one-lane on Spring Gulch Road south of Land and Cattle beginning Monday, October 25 through Friday, November 5, 2021, from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Alternating one-way traffic will be regulated by traffic lights.

The lane closure will allow Gros Ventre Utility Company to raise sewer manholes to meet the existing pavement grade.

The post Expect delays on Spring Gulch Road beginning Monday appeared first on Local News 8.