ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Expect delays on US 20 just north of Aston near Federal Hill.
Idaho State Police says only one lane of travel is open right now due to a crash.
Troopers are alternating eastbound and westbound traffic to let people get through.
— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) March 25, 2021
It is not known when the road will be cleared.
