ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Expect delays on US 20 just north of Aston near Federal Hill.

Idaho State Police says only one lane of travel is open right now due to a crash.

Troopers are alternating eastbound and westbound traffic to let people get through.

One lane of travel is open; expect delays for alternating eastbound and westbound traffic to go through. https://t.co/XaDaaLFGne — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) March 25, 2021

It is not known when the road will be cleared.

