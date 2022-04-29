CRAIGMONT, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Department of Lands Craig Mountain Forest Protective District (FPD) is looking for experienced wildland firefighters who can lead wildland fire engine crews.

The nationwide shortage of qualified wildland fire engine bosses poses significant impacts for Idaho. Each engine boss leads a single fire engine and attached personnel and is responsible for the crew’s safety on wildland and prescribed fire incidents.

Two engine bosses are needed in the Craig Mountain FPD which is one of the busiest areas for wildfire, due to the number of dry lightning storms that go through the area each summer. Last fire season, wildfire crews fought 38 wildfires which burned more than 110,000 acres. It is vital to have enough fire engines staffed and ready to go before the wildfire season hits.

A shortage of fire personnel puts Idaho’s valuable natural resources at risk and poses threats to people who live in the wildland urban fire interface. Fortunately, Idaho has taken steps to improve its firefighter recruitment and retention with new, higher starting wages, hazard and R & R (rest & recuperation) pay for our wildland firefighters.

“Idaho’s forestry sector contributes $2.4 billion annually to our economy. Protecting our forests from catastrophic wildfires helps keep hardworking Idahoans employed,” District 7 Senator Carl Crabtree said. “We are in competition with surrounding states and the federal government, but we hope the better pay and great work atmosphere of this premiere firefighting agency will help bring experienced firefighters to IDL and keep them here to protect our state and economy,” Crabtree added.

“Craig Mountain is an exciting place to work and I’m proud of the team and culture that exists on the district,” said Craig Mountain FPD Warden Jeremiah Miller. “Our mission is to provide professional wildland fire services to the citizens of Idaho.”

IDL’s engine boss start at $18 per hour and are classified as seasonal positions that work up to 8 months of the year. Like all IDL wildland firefighters, engine bosses qualify for overtime. Engine bosses receive benefits, too, including health, vision and dental insurance, PERSI retirement, optional PERSI Choice 401k, life and disability insurance, paid sick and annual leave, and 6 paid holidays.

To be hired, applicants must meet National Wildfire Coordinating Group (NWCG) requirements.

More details about positions, requirements and applications can be found at www.idl.idaho.gov.http://www.idl.idaho.gov.

