The Associated Press declared Democrat Joe Biden the winner of his native Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. EST.

The AP called the race for Biden, who held a 34,243-vote lead after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up.

Biden held a .51 percentage point margin over Trump late Saturday morning.

Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden’s lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin.

