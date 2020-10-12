Idaho

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Time is running out to file your 2019 Idaho state income tax return.

The Idaho State Tax Commission says taxpayers who qualified for an automatic extension to file must send in their return and full payment by October 15.

“We expect to receive about 45,000 individual income tax returns in October,” Tax Commission Chairman Tom Harris said. “That’s in addition to the 892,000 returns we’ve received so far this year.”

Idaho law allows you to avoid a penalty for filing a late return if you have an extension. But you’ll still owe 4% interest on any tax due that wasn’t paid by June 15, the original Idaho income tax due date.

You can file income tax returns electronically, and you might qualify to file online for free. Visit tax.idaho.gov/freefile to learn more.

You also can pay taxes electronically through tax.idaho.gov/epay. The free Quick Pay option lets you make a payment without creating a Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

If you need tax help:

Visit tax.idaho.gov

Call (208) 334-7660 in the Boise area or toll free at (800) 972-7660

Visit a Tax Commission office. Go to tax.idaho.gov/visit to find an office near you.

Update your paycheck withholding

The Tax Commission urges you to review your Idaho and federal W-4s after you’ve filed your 2019 tax return. Ensure that you’re having the right amount of income taxes withheld from your paycheck. Visit tax.idaho.gov/w4 to learn more.