IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police Troopers will continue with extra patrols through the Labor Day weekend as part of a statewide education and enforcement campaign to prevent impaired driving.

“Caring enough about yourself and others means planning not to drive impaired,” ISP Lt. Marvin Crane said. “Putting others at risk with dangerous driving behavior is not acceptable in our communities and we’re doing all we can with both education and enforcement to help keep Idahoans safe.”

According to Idaho crash data, impaired driving was the cause of 1,513 crashes in Idaho last year. 92 people died as a result of those impaired driving crashes. Hundreds more were injured.

“We are urging people who use alcohol or other impairing substances to plan ahead and not get behind the wheel. Most folks actually make the right choice, and that’s appreciated. But for those who don’t, troopers are on the roads looking for them before they hurt themselves or someone else,” Lt. Crain said.

ISP joins more than 60 local law enforcement agencies around the state, and the ITD Office of Highway Safety in this final push to end the summer travel season safely.

All of us can prevent impaired driving. Here’s how:

Plan for a safe, sober ride;

Choose a sober friend as a designated driver.

Arrange for a ride share service or taxi.

If you’re hosting an event where alcohol will be served, serve non-alcoholic beverage options and make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.

Always wear your seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.

If you see what could be an impaired driver on the road, call *477(*ISP) or call 911. Your actions could save a life.

Troopers with the Idaho State Police are on patrol all day every day to keep impaired drivers off the roadways and to enforce laws designed to educate motorists on safe driving behavior. This high visibility DUI education and enforcement campaign began August 20th and coincides with the close of the summer driving season known as the 100 Deadliest Days. Between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends, Idaho typically sees an increase in fatality and injury crashes.

According to the Idaho Transportation Department Office of Highway Safety, highway fatality crashes sadly, have increased in 2021.

Highway fatalities through Sunday, Aug. 29:

2021- 159

2020 – 142

100 Deadliest Days

2021 – 77

2020 – 75

