BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is participating with law enforcement around the state in mobilizing extra patrols looking for impaired drivers.

In 2019, Idaho law enforcement made more than 8,000 DUI arrests, many related to crashes and fatalities.

“Our deputies have intercepted far too many impaired drivers this year, and as the 100 deadliest days of summer come to a close we are fortunate to join other agencies and the Idaho Transportation Department in hopes to prevent further injuries and lives lost in DUI incidents,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

With impaired driving fatalities increasing by 27% last year, law enforcement can’t stress enough the importance of not taking any chances by driving when you have been using alcohol or drugs.

“It only takes a moment to plan your activities around a safe ride home, a moment that could save your life or the life of another. Planning for safe activities is the responsible thing to do for you, your friends and your family. It’s also the best way to avoid the consequences of jail time, fines, and license suspension.”

This mobilization campaign lasts through September 7, but deputies always recommend avoiding impaired driving.

Whether you are drinking alcohol, misusing prescription pills, or abusing illegal drugs, it’s not worth the risk to you and others on our roads.

If you spot a suspected impaired driver, contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200, dial *ISP (*477), or the REDDI (Report Every Drunk Driver Immediately) hotline 1-800-233-1212.