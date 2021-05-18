BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is joining the Idaho Transportation Department in getting extra patrols on the road for seat belt enforcement.

The joint task force goes through Memorial Day weekend.

Idaho has seen more than 43 vehicle deaths in the first four months of the year, and April alone had 11 deadly crashes.

Six of those involved people not wearing seat belts.

The 100 deadliest days of summer also starts Memorial Day weekend.

