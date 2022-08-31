IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The 100 Deadliest Days of the year is coming to an end, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for a safe, busy weekend.

In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, BCSO deputies are paroling high traffic and problematic areas, specifically looking for aggressive or impaired driving.

Since Memorial Day weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities mostly involving intoxicated drivers and nearly 40% of all fatalities in Idaho involve some form of impairment.

But, this is an improvement from previous years.

According to Sergeant Bryan Lovell, during the 100 Deadliest Days in 2021, Idaho saw 144 fatal accidents.

Deputies want to remind everyone to think of three things before consuming alcohol or doing drugs:

Make plans to get home safely, whether it be through a designated driver or public transportation. Take action and speak up. If you see someone and know they are intoxicated, take their keys and help them find a safe way home. Call the police if you know or suspect an intoxicated driver on the roads. You can reach them by dialing 208-529-1200, *ISP (*477), or 911.

