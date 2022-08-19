IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As we approach the Labor Day weekend, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office will have extra patrols on our roads targeting drunk drivers.

Since Memorial Day Weekend, Idaho has seen 72 fatalities, many of which involved intoxicated drivers. In cooperation with the Idaho Office of Highway Safety and Law Enforcement across the state, deputies will be working high traffic and problem areas now through the Labor Day weekend looking for aggressive driving behaviors and those who may be driving under the influence in hopes to intervene before tragedy strikes.

This comes as we near the end of the 100 deadliest days of summer when our state sees the most fatalities every year. Nearly 40% of all fatalities in Idaho involve some form of impairment. Between 2017 and 2021, 453 people were killed in impaired driving crashes. This is a serious problem that can absolutely be prevented if people can be responsible enough to avoid getting behind the wheel if they’ve been drinking or using intoxicating substances.

In addition to extra patrols on our roads, we can all do our part to prevent impaired driving. Deputies encourage everyone to take a moment before they consume alcohol or intoxicating drugs and remember these things:

Plan Ahead: Designate a sober driver, use public transportation, or plan for a safe ride home Speak Up: If you have a friend or see someone who is about to drive after they’ve been drinking, take the keys and help them plan for a safe ride home. Call the Police: If you suspect a driver is intoxicated, use your cell phone to call dispatch at 208-529-1200, *ISP (*477), or 911.

