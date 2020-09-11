Local News

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The pandemic isn’t curbing many extracurricular events for our young students anymore.

Many dance studios, theater groups and music lessons are starting up again, but like everything, there are changes and new lessons to be learned outside the classroom.

But one basic element won’t ever change.

“I think the social interaction is a huge part of good health over all,” Leavitt Center Director Ryan Leavitt said. “Getting out and being a part of the arts or taking a dance class its a really big thing for kids and families support that as well so it’s really nice for our kids here.”

Leavitt says people are wearing masks and even the littlest performers are finding clever ways to keep socially distanced.

Sanitizing after every class is now a part of the daily class schedule as well.