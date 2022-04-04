SOUTHEAST IDAHO (KIFI) – We are expecting some of the windiest conditions we have seen in quite some time for both Monday and Tuesday.

Sustained wind speeds are expected to be between 30-45 mph for the Snake River Plain, Magic Valley, and mountain peaks in central ID and western WY. Wind gusts could reach 60 to 70 mph in these areas as well. We could even see 20-35 mph wind speeds in more mountainous areas in central ID and western WY with gusts up to 50 mph. We will start to see these winds pick up Monday morning. We should then see winds start to slightly decrease Monday night into Tuesday. Tuesday’s winds should be between 20-35 mph throughout the region which is less than Monday, but it should still be very breezy overall. Winds finally calm down Tuesday night heading into Wednesday.

With these conditions in place, there is a high wind warning in effect for Snake River Plain, Eastern Magic Valley, Raft River Region, Southern Hills/Albion Mountains, Bear River Range, Blackfoot Mountains, Teton Valley, Beaverhead/Lemhi Highlands, Pahsimeroi and Lost River Basins from Monday at noon until Tuesday at 6pm.

Blowing dust across the valleys and blowing snow across the mountains is possible. Both conditions could also try to close certain roads. If you happen to be driving through these conditions, please do so with lots of caution, don’t stop on the road, and maintain a speed suitable for visibility.

