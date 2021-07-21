JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Airport got a fly-by Tuesday.
Two F-14 military jets passed by. They were doing high altitude training in the area.
Due to the nature of military training, Jackson Airport says it wasnot notified.
The jets did not land at the airport. They simply passed by.
And if you were looking over Idaho Falls Tuesday evening, you might have seen a KC-135 stratotanker doing touch and go passes at the Idaho Falls Airport.
It is an aerial re-fueling military tanker.
After Idaho Falls, the military tanker flew to Pocatello.
