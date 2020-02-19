WASHINGTON (KIFI/KIDK)-Thirteen Idaho airports will receive $5.2 million in airport safety and infrastructure grants through the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Airport Improvement Program grants are funded based on passenger volume and, in some cases, discretionary FAA funding.

Three rural eastern Idaho airports are among the grant awards.

Driggs’ Reed Memorial Airport will receive $600,000 to fund an airport related environmental assessment, plan, and study and a second grant for $350,000 to fund sealing the taxiway, apron, and runway pavement surface and joints.

Rexburg-Madison County Airport will receive $88,888 to fund the purchase of snow removal equipment.

Bear Lake County Airport in Paris will receive $300,000 for miscellaneous airport improvements and install a runway vertical/visual guidance system.

Other airports receiving grants were the Boise Air Terminal at Gowen Field, Buhl Municipal Airport, Cascade Airport, Idaho County Airport, Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey, Mountain Home Municipal Airport, Orofino Municipal Airport, St. Maries Municipal Airport, and Weiser Municipal Airport.

“America’s airports provide a gateway to the world for our citizens while at the same time delivering first impressions of the United States to visitors from abroad,” said FAA Administrator Steve Dickson. “It’s in our national interest to make them the crown jewel in our transportation system. The Airport Improvement Program allows us to do just that.”