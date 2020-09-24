IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized two Idaho schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

Fairview Elementary School in the Bonneville Joint District was recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School, among Idaho’s highest performing schools. Of Fairview Elementary students, 71.9% were proficient in English language arts and 72.3% were proficient in mathematics. More than 40% of Fairview students come from an economically disadvantaged background.

Beutler Middle School in the West Side Joint District was recognized as Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School. At Beutler, 74.4% were proficient in English language arts and 67.4% were proficient in mathematics. More than 40% of Beutler’s students come from an economically disadvantaged background.

“Congratulations to the teachers, staff, and students at Beutler Middle School and Fairview Elementary School,” Superintendent Ybarra said. “This recognition is the result of hard work and reflects a tireless commitment to the success of all students.”

Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools that demonstrate that all students can achieve to high levels. In its 38 years, the program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education (CAPE).

The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12 and 13. The program will celebrate the 317 public and 50non-public school honorees and each school will receive their plaques and flags via mail.