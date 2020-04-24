Top Stories

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Rexburg attorney Sean Bartholick said a GoFundMe account to help raise $100,000,000 for Lori Vallow is fake.

The account appeared on the site Wednesday and looked as though Chad Daybell organized the fundraiser. The account and webpage were removed.

Bartholick is Daybell’s attorney and said, “Chad Daybell did not set up the page, and that any funds which were donated (if any) were not sent to, or received by Mr. Daybell.”

Chad Daybell is Lori Vallow’s husband. She is being held in the Madison County jail awaiting a hearing on not providing details of where her two missing children are.

Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow have not been seen since September 2019.

Vallow-Daybell is being held on a $1 million bond.