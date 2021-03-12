ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI)-Fall River Rural Electric Cooperative will offer over $70,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors whose parents or guardians are members of the cooperative.

The scholarships are valued at $2,400 each and are paid in increments of $600 annually.

To qualify, students must have at least a 2.0 grade point average and provide two short written essays. Applications are being accepted from students in the Madison, Jefferson, Ririe, Sugar Salem, Fremont, Teton and West Yellowstone school districts.

Applications are available on the Fall River website and must be filed by March 26.

The post Fall River Cooperative offering scholarships appeared first on Local News 8.