ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Nearly 700 owner-members of Fall River Electric Cooperative turned out in-person at Teton High School in Driggs on Saturday to participate in the Cooperative’s annual energy expo and business meeting.

Over the past several weeks, owner-members also cast their votes for six candidates seeking three seats on the Cooperative’s board of directors.

Voting was conducted online and also by mail-in balloting as well as in-person at the Driggs event.

Incumbents Anna Lindstedt from District 4, East Driggs, Jodi Stiehl from the southern Island Park area which is District 7 and Doug Schmier of District 9 in West Yellowstone were all re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month.

Here are the vote totals for each candidate:

Board of Director – District 4 – East Driggs

Anna Lindstedt – 1,403

Ron Hansen – 485

Owen Moulton – 417

Board of Director – District 7 – Southern Island Park

Jodi Stiehl – 1,494

Bruce Ard – 712

Board of Director – District 9 – West Yellowstone area

Doug Schmier (unopposed) – 2,038

The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of more than 30 scholarship awards, a report on the Co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of Teton High School and was live streamed on the Cooperative’s website.

Dozens of free prizes were given away including the Grand Prize of a $1,000 energy credit won by Dorthea Glander of Driggs.

