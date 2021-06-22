ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — A near record setting number of ballots were cast this year for seven candidates seeking three seats on the Fall River Electric Cooperative’s board of directors.
Incumbents Brent “Husk” Crowther in District 1, Rexburg/Rigby; Brent Robson from the west Driggs/Tetonia area which is District 5; and Dede Draper of District 6 in the Ashton area were all re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month. Here are the vote totals for each candidate:
Board of Director – District 1 Rexburg/Rigby
- Brent Crowther 1,550
- Rick Clements 641
Board of Director – District 5 West Driggs/Tetonia
- Brent Robson 1,406
- Emily Nichols 862
Board of Director – District 6 Ashton area
- Dede Draper 1,401
- Britney Stegelmeier 463
- Greg Bitter 343
The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of over 30 scholarship awards, a report on the Co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of North Fremont High School Saturday.
