ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — A near record setting number of ballots were cast this year for seven candidates seeking three seats on the Fall River Electric Cooperative’s board of directors.

Incumbents Brent “Husk” Crowther in District 1, Rexburg/Rigby; Brent Robson from the west Driggs/Tetonia area which is District 5; and Dede Draper of District 6 in the Ashton area were all re-elected for new three-year terms beginning this month. Here are the vote totals for each candidate:

Board of Director – District 1 Rexburg/Rigby

Brent Crowther 1,550

Rick Clements 641

Board of Director – District 5 West Driggs/Tetonia

Brent Robson 1,406

Emily Nichols 862

Board of Director – District 6 Ashton area

Dede Draper 1,401

Britney Stegelmeier 463

Greg Bitter 343

The traditional business meeting, including the announcement of over 30 scholarship awards, a report on the Co-op’s financial audit as well as a management report from CEO/General Manager Bryan Case, was conducted in the auditorium of North Fremont High School Saturday.

