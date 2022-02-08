IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Fall River Electric is returning another $1.5 million back to its customers.

Fall River Electric is a cooperative, meaning it is owned by its customers and is a non-profit.

This money comes from the company’s profits and will be paid out as an instant rebate.

It is being paid in addition to the $1.7 million paid out to customers in December.

That payout was more similar to an annual dividend.

