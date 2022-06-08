ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) — Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday, June 11 in Driggs at Teton High School.

It will highlight another outstanding year of achievements for the Cooperative.

First established in 1938 by farm families around the Ashton Idaho area, the Cooperative now boasts over 14,000 members and more than 18,000 meters that receive power transmitted over 2,600 miles of lines. The Co-op’s service area includes all of Teton Valley, Island Park, West Yellowstone and rural portions of Fremont, Madison, and Jefferson counties. It is one of only three electric cooperatives in eastern Idaho.

The Energy Expo is a free event to all customers that receive power from Fall River Electric. A free breakfast of pancakes, eggs, bacon, hash browns and a beverage will be served from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. inside Teton High School in Driggs. In celebration of the Co-op’s excellent year, the first five hundred members attending will receive a free solar power bank plus a free energy conservation kit which includes two LED bulbs and a surge protector. As a family event, Fall River will feature kids’ activities including bucket truck rides, bounce houses, a climbing wall, and a number of STEM (science, technology, engineering & math) activities.

Nearly two dozen vendor booths offering information and free prizes will be featured too. Vendors include financial and health care providers, solar power companies as well as local governmental agencies.

Owner-members of the Co-op will be finalizing the election of three board of director members from a field of six candidates during the annual business meeting of the Cooperative that starts at 10 a.m. Members will also receive a report on the financial condition of the Co-op they own.

