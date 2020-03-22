Local News

ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Fall River Electric Cooperative is restricting access to each of its front offices in Ashton, Driggs, and West Yellowstone in response to state and local Covid-19 recommendations.

The management team of the Cooperative will reassess the impact of the coronavirus situation on a weekly basis to determine when this closure might be lifted or whether additional measures will be necessary.

Fall River CEO and General Manager Bryan Case said the health and safety of the coop’s members and staff was paramount.

There are options for in-person payments and other business available on the Fall River website.

During the time of the pandemic, Fall River also announced that it will not disconnect electrical service to any member. If your employment is affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, contact Fall River and discuss arrangements for future energy bills.

And, the coop urged people to be careful to avoid fraudulent calls and e-mails impersonating Fall River or other utilities demanding payments. Fall River Electric will never make threats or demand immediate payment to avoid disconnection.