CASCADE, Idaho (AP) — West-central Idaho authorities say one woman died and another was injured when a tree fell on their car at a campground during a windstorm.

Gem County officials say the women took shelter in their vehicle Tuesday night at the U.S. Forest Service’s Antelope Campground near Sage Hen Reservoir in the Boise National Forest.

The area is south of Cascade.

Officials say a large tree snapped, and the upper part fell on the vehicle.

One woman died at the scene and the other was taken by air ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Names haven’t been released.

The National Weather Service says winds reached 70 mph in the area.

