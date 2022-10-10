IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The falls were lit up in blue Saturday night to honor the men and women who serve in law enforcement.

The lighting was part of the third annual Faith and Blue weekend.

Executive Director for the Chaplins of Idaho Christa Trinchera said the local event called “Bless the Badge” is a way for the community to add another level of support for our local heroes. “This is a way for our community to say, we see you. Not only do we see you, but we support you. And for those that are of the faith community, an opportunity to prepare is the protection over our law enforcement, both physically, mentally, and spiritually.”

“As a chaplain, we are here to lift up our heroes. We are here to be the shoulder, to cry on when they need support. We are there for them and on scene and post-incident to provide support and care for them. And we’re also here for the community. So we are dispatched out by our law enforcement members to provide support to the community when times of crisis break and they need support and resources,” Trinchera said.

Idaho Falls mayor Rebecca Casper said she is grateful for the officers. “Every single day, putting on a uniform for only the Lord knows what will happen is not an easy thing to do. And it’s fueled by something that I’m grateful for, which is courage.”

Sheriff’s badges, swat badges, and patrol badges were placed on a blue pillow with an electric blue candle illuminating them as the blessing was given.

Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson says the event was humbling for many in law enforcement. “We’re just so grateful for that. Were you surprised by tonight’s turnout? I mean, I know this community is very supportive of our boys in blue, but I can’t imagine seeing how many people came out for just the first year was rather heart-touching,” Johnson said. “I was thinking about 10 or 15 people a couple of Idaho Falls police officers, a couple of Bonneville County sheriff’s deputies, a couple of chaplains. And I probably should have gotten here earlier to get a closer seat, it was pretty packed. Yeah, so it’s overwhelming to see.”

Ty Orr is the lead pastor at Water Springs Church. He said praying in a group like the one at the event is always powerful. “It’s great to pray with a group of people and it’s great to see all of the officers in the community come here. But again, it’s an honor to serve them.”

Orr says for him his role in the badge blessing was humbling and an honor to perform. “I know a lot of these men and women who serve and serve our community alongside them, and it was an honor to see them taking up some flooring off and lay it down. It was a great community. And then to be able to pray over those and pray a blessing as they do right was a humbling right,” Orr said. “In reality, just to say a blessing isn’t simple, but to say a blessing, a prayer over something reminds us that there’s an Almighty God, who oversees the affairs of man, and he has given authority to the men and women who wear the badge to keep peace in our community and do what is right.”

The Bless the Badge event hopes to return next year.

The Chaplins of Idaho Pastor Orr, and local law enforcement say perhaps the number one thing the community can do throughout the year is let our local officers know they are appreciated for the job they do.

