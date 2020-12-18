News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Falls Water Company is proposing a rate increase of between 11.2% and 27.3% to Bonneville County customers. The rate would vary depending on the rate class customers are in and the size of meter that serves them.

The company serves customers east of Idaho Falls and north of Ammon in Bonneville County.

The customers affected are classified as residential, multi-family, or commercial. An average customer’s bill would increase from $27.86 to $34.49.

If approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC), company revenues would increase by $344,175 or 19.12%.

The IPUC will host a live, virtual public workshop on January 5 to share information regarding the application. Public comments are due by January 11, 2021.

You can learn more about the proposal, including details on how to submit public comments here.