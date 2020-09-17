Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Falls Water is proposing to acquire the assets of the Morning View Water Company in Jefferson County.

Falls Water has operated a water system near Idaho Falls since 1958 and serves about 5,500 customers. Morning View serves approximately 118 customers in and around Rigby.

Under the proposal, Falls Water would acquire and operate the Rigby facility. It is not requesting any changes to rates or rate structure at this time.

Both systems are regulated by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission (IPUC).

The commission will hold a public workshop on the proposal September 30 at 6 p.m.

During the workshop, the IPUC staff will answer questions about how the acquisition would affect each company’s customers.

Those interested can participate by calling 1-415-655-0001, and entering access code 133 427 6105. Participation also can be done online

and entering 133 427 6105. At the next window, participants will be asked to enter their name, e-mail address and the password WednesdayHearing.

You can find additional information on the proposal here.