IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Family and friends are coming together to honor Nikolas Bird, the 23-year-old victim from the shooting that happened on September 3.

Import Domestic Throwdown, a car enthusiast group, is planning to host a memorial show for Bird in collaboration with Bird’s car group, Castaways.

The car community is planning on holding two events to remember Bird.

Jose Salvador, a friend a Bird, says he is working with family and friends to hold a candle lighting and balloon release on September 8 at 8 p.m. It will be held in the parking lot behind Dutch Bros on 17th Street.

Josh Gonzales, owner of Import Domestic Throwdown, and his team are planning the memorial show, lantern festival, and discounted prices to their brand merchandise. All proceeds from the show and merchandise will go to Bird’s family.

The date and time for the car show is still unknown.

For more information on the show, head to Import Domestic Throwdown’s Facebook page.

