POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – The spirit of giving sometimes comes in the form of a song. In this case, a concert.

Stephen Michaud and The Family have been performing every Christmas season for the last 13 years.

The idea sparked from a stranger’s generosity.

“There was one Christmas where there was going to be nothing–like absolutely nothing. Somebody knocked on our door, we opened the door and there was food and presents. It really changed a Christmas–but not only Christmas, it changed a life–for us,” Michaud said.

The Christmas Angels concert helps provide gifts and toys for families who could use the extra help this holiday, like the Michaud’s did years ago.

Guests are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or donate money. The concert is Monday at 7 p.m. in the Calvary Alliance Church in Pocatello.

“Christmas should be that time of hope. Sometimes it feels heavy, and it’s hard and you struggle through. So, if we can give a little bit of relief to someone, it’s just an amazing thing to be a part of,” Michaud said.

After 13 years, the concert and family have grown. The next generation is starting to help out.

“My nephew who was 2 when we started this thing, he’s playing a song that he wrote with me,” said Michaud.

Along with classic Christmas jingles, the Michaud’s will perform some original tunes as well.

Last year, the Michaud’s helped about 300 people.

“When you give, it changes people and it gives hope and it gives joy. It’s awesome to take our talents that we have–that God has given us–and to be able to put that back into the community and see the community show up to support people in need is just really, really cool,” said Michaud.

