IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A bench in Idaho Falls has been created and dedicated to honor Tara Moss, a beloved Z103 radio DJ and co-host of the ‘Brad and Tara Morning Show.’

Two years later, after her unexpected passing, her family was able to arrange for the bench to be placed along the Idaho Falls Greenbelt across from the Eastern Idaho Visitor’s Center.

On Saturday morning, the family held a public dedication inviting friends, family, fans, and anyone who wanted to attend.

The bench was created to look like the existing Idaho Falls water tower.

Moss had a connection to the water tower because her father, Ken Longmore, submitted the winning design for it back in 1971. She also had the tower tattooed on her forearm.

