KIFI/Dave Barrington Bonneville County Deputes investigate a shooting north of Idaho Falls Thursday evening.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office Media Release) – Just after 4 p.m. this afternoon, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to a disturbance on Dennis Circle where a man was shot. The reporting party advised dispatch an adult male family member had attacked him, and he fired a handgun in self-defense striking him in the leg.

Deputies arrived and made contact with the reporting party and the gunshot victim, providing first aid until Idaho Falls Fire Personnel arrived. The man was transported by ambulance to the hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

The reporting party and his wife were the only other occupants of the residence and are cooperating with Deputies. The scene is secure and there is no existing threat to the neighborhood. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

