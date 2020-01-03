News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)- Kids are counting down the days they have left before returning to school. With the weather finally calming down many families headed out to enjoy the best of Eastern Idaho’s recreation.

One popular destination was Freeman Park. Sledding is always a favorite this time of year. Tubers were also out enjoying the perfectly packed hills. Families raced each other and enjoyed the time outdoors together.

For those looking something a little different, building a snowman is always an option. Several were at the entrance to the park welcoming guests.

Only a few days left before it’s time to return to school. Now is a great time to head outdoors and get some family time in.