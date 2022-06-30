ALPINE, Wyo. (KIFI) – Some of our neighbors are really going the distance for the fourth of July spirit…all the way to Wyoming, in fact.

The Nimmo family-owned fireworks store has been drawing Idahohoans to Alpine for four generations.

“We haven’t lost any of our customers from Idaho. We have loyal customers who come every year, and we still would say about 90% of our current customers are still from Idaho,” Nimmo’s daughter Sherry Harshman said.

The Cowboy Fireworks store has served customers from Idaho, Utah and Wyoming for the last 28 years.

And even with fired-up gas prices, Curt Harshman says the store is selling just as many fireworks to those customers as in years past.

“A lot of them are potato farmers. There are a couple of potato farmers that actually will call us ahead of time or they’ll bring their plane over,” Curt Harshman said. “They’ll buzz the shop and let us know that they’re here. And then we’ll go right over here to the airstrip and we’ll pick them up and then we’ll go ahead and stuff their plane full of fireworks and back to Idaho they go to.”

Unique novelties have caught the eye of Gem state neighbors far and wide. We’re told they are even willing to make the long drive to Alpine for such treasures.

Fireworks legal to sell in Idaho only take up one row. The rest of the 5,000 square foot store is devoted to aerial and mortar fireworks.

And most surprising, there seems to be plenty of fireworks to go around, despite higher shipping costs.

“We are not short supply and we haven’t been through the whole pandemic. We’ve been fully stocked through the whole pandemic. And second of all, my dad never believed in price gouging. So we keep our prices low. Everybody will say you’ve got the lowest prices. So we just keep our prices low, as low as we can,” Sherry Harshman said.

