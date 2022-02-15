IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A family told us they were threatened after a car crash Monday night in Idaho falls.

It happened on 12th street across from Hope Lutheran Church.

The family on scene told us a driver hit three parked cars.

When they approached the driver they said he showed them a gun and said not to call police.

Police arrived on scene shortly after and the driver was put into a squad car and later taken away.

This story will be updated as more information is released.

The post Family says they were threatened after Idaho Falls car crash appeared first on Local News 8.