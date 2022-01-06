Braydon Wilson

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KIFI)- Fremont County Sheriff deputies found the body of Juan Manuel Bargan-Martinez on Christmas Day. Shortly after, they were able to contact the family thanks to some outside help. “we found out that it’s safe to call my mom first, but she doesn’t speak English, so what they did is they had the counselor make the Mexico counselor from Colorado, call my mom, and that’s when she got the news,” says Juan’s sister Nayali.

Nayali also says once they found out the news they got on the next flight and were in St. Anthony by December 27. She says they were confused at first as they were under the impression Juan was safe and sound. “So she received that thinking that he was OK until she got the news.”

Now Nayali and her family are reaching out in an effort to find some answers in a cell phone video taken by Juan. “But that video shows people that he was around with before, you know, hours before, prior to finding him and which is won the community to help us and identify them”.

Fremont County Sheriffs office says they currently don’t suspect foul play and believe Juan died from exposure. But are unsure why Juan was in the field and unsure of how long he had been out there. If you have any information on the identities of these people please contact the Fremont County Sheriff’s office at (208) 624-4482

