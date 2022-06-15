CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The family of Robert Gray, who died whitewater rafting, is asking for help in recovering his body.

The family has been working with the Forest Service, Search and Rescue and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Gray’s body was found in Middle Fork of the Salmon River in a logjam about half a mile down from Boundary Creek.

However, given the recent high and swift water, that original logjam has moved down river and his body has not been seen from the air.

The family is asking everyone downstream to be on alert in the Salmon, Snake and Columbia rivers and report any sightings.

The initial recovery for Gray’s body was delayed due to dangerous water conditions.

