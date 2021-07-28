PHOENIX (AP) — Relatives of a woman whose estranged husband was fatally shot two years ago in Arizona voiced their suspicions to investigators about whether she was involved in the killing.

According to new police documents, one family member said Lori Vallow-Daybell told relatives Charles Vallow needed to die because a demon had overcome his body.

Daybell is charged with conspiring to commit murder in the death of Vallow, who was killed by her brother.

She faces the same charge in Idaho in the deaths of her 7-year-old son JJ, 17-year-old daughter Tylee and the wife of her new husband Tammy in a case tied to the couple’s doomsday beliefs.

The children were missing for months before their bodies were found.

