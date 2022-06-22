IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center is getting an upgrade.

The center is newly renovated and is holding a public open house from Thursday to Saturday.

This open house tour will allow visitors to learn about how the volunteer family history specialists can help them find new ancestors and even find famous people they are related to.

Visitors can discover the resources and equipment available to help people trace their ancestry back hundreds of years and preserve precious family memories.

This new equipment includes:

VHS recorders, cameras and film projectors to transfer home video to flash drives.

Photo scanners and audio recorders to convert media to digital formats.

A studio to interview relatives about family history on camera.

A green screen to provide creative ways to photograph people at various locations around the world.

There are also free classes offered to learn the basics of the FamilySearch platform and dive deeper into its resources.

All equipment is free for the public to use.

Visitors do not have to be a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to attend or use their resources.

Public tours of the renovated facility will be offered:

Thursday, June 23: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, June 24: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 25: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The community is welcome to tour on those days or experience what the center has to offer during their regular hours Monday, Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

