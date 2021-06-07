JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – The Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the annual Fourth of July Parade will return for 2021.

In its 38th year, this event draws thousands of locals and visitors in celebration of the nation’s birthday.

The Jackson Hole Fourth of July Parade celebrates western culture, ranching history, independence and community. Riders on horseback, classic cars, intricately decorated floats, local firefighters and law enforcement and dancers and performers are just some of the entries that spectators can expect in the honored tradition.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

2021 marks a special year in Jackson Hole’s history as Teton County turns 100 years old and the Jackson Hole Chamber of Commerce turns 75.

“Commemorative parade entries honoring these milestones will lead this year’s Parade. We’re thrilled at the return of the Parade and the opportunity to celebrate these anniversaries with the community,” Director of Events Britney Magleby said.

Local businesses, organizations, and clubs can now register to float in the parade by filling out this form.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

The Parade will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 4, 2021 from the Teton County Fairgrounds to Town Square. The route takes it North on Glenwood Ave., through the Town Square on Broadway then returns to the Teton County Fairgrounds via S. Willow Street.

Spectators may view the parade anywhere along the route and are encouraged to spread out and allow for social distancing among households. The parade will be emceed from the corner of Broadway and Center along Town Square, where judges will also evaluate the floats and award the top three.

The day’s additional festivities will include the Jackson Hole Rodeo at 8:00 p.m., Teton Village Association Fireworks at 10:00 p.m. and Fireworks at Snow King Mountain also at 10:00 p.m.

The parade is subject to all orders of the Town and County and may be modified or canceled if Teton County’s risk level increases. Check this page for all parade updates and announcements.

The post Famous Jackson Hole Fourth of July Parade returns appeared first on Local News 8.