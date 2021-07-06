(JACKSON, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – People around Bridger-Teton National Forest, Grand Teton National Park, and National Elk Refuge are hearing Harrison Ford’s message about growing risks amid the drought spreading across the west.

Rangers implemented Stage 1 fire restrictions last Thursday. They limit the locations for campfires, open flame cooking, and smoking. The restrictions are based in part on the very high fire danger, predictions of continued warm and dry weather, along with current regional and national fire activity.

The award-winning actor’s announcement says, “Hello, this is Harrison Ford. My family and I have lived in Wyoming long enough to know that lightning fires play an important role in our ecosystem — but careless human caused fires don’t. It’s exceptionally dry, and fire restrictions are in place. If you think camping without a campfire is disappointing, try camping without a forest.”

Similar announcements are expected to be aired throughout the area. It’s an effort to persuade the recreating public to be extremely careful with fire and to be sure any warming fires or campfires are fully extinguished before leaving them.

