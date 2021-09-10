IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho raised $7,500 during its 10th annual Make-A-Wish® Summer Charitable Golf Tournament.

Farm Bureau Insurance’s Executive Vice President and CEO, Todd Argall, presented the donation during a ceremony at its Pocatello headquarters on Friday to Make-A-Wish’s Regional Director, Julie Thomas.

“We are proud to sponsor this event,” Argall said, “and proud to help Make-A-Wish Idaho grant life-changing wishes to children with life-threatening medical conditions. We look forward to the next ten years of Farm Bureau Insurance’s Make-A-Wish Summer Charitable Golf Tournament.”

120 golfers making up 30 teams participated in the tournament held at Nevada’s Jackpot Golf Club on Saturday, July 31. Donations were raised through the sale of raffle tickets and mulligans.

Since 2009, according to Bridget Dahmer, Human Resources Manager at Farm Bureau Insurance, the Summer Charitable Golf Tournament has raised over $32,000 for Make-A-Wish Idaho.

“Plans are already underway for next year’s tournament,” Dahmer said.

