POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Thanks to a generous gift from Farm Bureau Insurance, Summer Community Theater at Idaho State University will once again be a community tradition.

Farm Bureau Insurance has committed to providing $30,000 each year of the next three years to ensure the Summer Community Theatre Program remains a part of the Pocatello community.

“Farm Bureau Insurance is proud to sponsor Idaho State University’s Summer Community Theatre,” Todd Argall, Executive Vice President & CEO of Farm Bureau Insurance, said. “Sponsoring these performances where people can come together to share great theatre and company is the perfect expression of Farm Bureau Insurance’s love for our community.”

This summer’s production will be Urinetown: The Musical with performances on June 10-11, 13, 16-18 at 7:30 p.m. in The Bistline Theatre at the L.E. and Thelma E. Stephens Performing Arts Center.

Urinetown: The Musical is a satirical comedy that parodies familiar themes with toe tapping musical numbers. The show is set in a town where citizens suffer from water shortage and a resulting regime that does not allow the impoverished masses to use restroom facilities without payment. Despite the zaney premis the show explores serious concepts while staying true to the light hearted comedy genre.

Visiting director, Lysa Fox will be working on the show. Fox has an impressive theatre resume. She is currently the Head of Musical Theatre at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois, but she has performed, directed, and choreographed all over the country.

“I’m very excited to come spend part of my summer in Pocatello,” Fox said. “I’m honored to be a part of the remounting of this community tradition.”

For more information or to audition for Urinetown: The Musical, click HERE.

