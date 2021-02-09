Pocatello – Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho has been recognized as part of Forbes’ inaugural list of America’s Best-In-State Insurance Companies 2021.

This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on September 30th, 2020 and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

Forbes and Statista selected America’s Best-In -State Insurance Companies based on an independent survey of approximately 20,000 U.S. citizens spread across all states. Participants were asked to rate insurers they have policies with according to their overall recommendation and satisfaction. The participants were also asked to assess insurers according to: Transparency, Damage-Benefit Service, Price-Performance Ratio, CustomerService, and Financial Advice.

The five insurance products that the study awarded are: Automobile, Homeowners, Renters, Term Life, and Permanent Life. Based on the results of the study, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho is proud to be recognized as one of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Insurance Companies 2021 for Homeownersinsurance in the state of Idaho.

“Thank you to our customers and to our talented employees and agents,” said Todd Argall, Executive Vice President and CEO of Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho. “This is great recognition for the incredible work that is done everyday by our team members to serve our customers and Protect What Matters Most!”