REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rexburg Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2022 Farmer Merchant Banquet Awards.

The winners are:

Beautification Award – CAL Ranch

Business of the Year – Basic American Foods

Business Person of the Year – Monty Spaulding

Citizen of the Year – Martell Grover

Customer Service Award – Broulim’s

Educator of the Year – Tyrel Brown, Sugar Salem School District and Cammie Ingram, Madison School District

Farmer of the Year – Glade T Powell

Lifetime Achievement Award – Gary Archibald

Medical Professional Award – Dr. Josh Fullmer and Dr. David Daniels

Public Servant of the Year – Jordan Busby

Service Organization Award – Madison Education Foundation

Soil and Water Conservationist – Kyle Bybee

Woman in Business and Leadership – Mindy Sutherland

The awards will be presented at the Annual Farmer Merchant Banquet on Thursday, April 28, 2022. The banquet will be held at Madison High school, 2300 University Blvd, Rexburg, ID 83440 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

