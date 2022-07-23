POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – If you are looking for some great family fun this weekend, one of our local farmers markets is ready to give you the royal treatment.

People ‘in the know’ will be headed to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market for Family Fun Days.

There will be all kinds of produce and crafts available.

There will also be performances, bounce houses, live music from the band Clairvoyance and all the food you can possibly eat.

The fun kicks-off Saturday morning at 9 a.m. and goes through 1 p.m. in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

