Fastest growing cities in Idaho

Population growth in the United States is slowing. From 2010 to 2020, the population grew by just 7.4%—the lowest rate since the 1930s. Declining birth rates, an aging population, and fewer immigrants are all contributing to historically slow growth rates. But depending on where you are in the country, it might not always feel that way.

In every state, there were cities that experienced cumulative population gains over the course of the decade. But when you look at the growth rates from year to year, cities across the country are following a similar trajectory. Small, medium, and large cities all saw declining growth since 2016. Some of the largest cities—those with populations over 1 million—have actually seen a decrease in overall population, not just slower population growth.

Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing cities in Idaho using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

Many cities experienced their most significant growth within the first few years of the decade. Experts postulate that the housing bubble burst in tandem with economic hardships of the Great Recession pushed many people of home-buying age to the cities. A decade later, in the wake of the pandemic, the U.S. is in a similar position.

#20. Mountain Home

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,429

— #1,854 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 17.9%

— #75 among cities in Idaho, #6,151 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,979

— #16 largest city in Idaho, #2,775 largest city nationwide

#19. Lewiston

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,520

— #1,807 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 8.0%

— #107 among cities in Idaho, #9,877 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,203

— #11 largest city in Idaho, #1,302 largest city nationwide

#18. Chubbuck

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,534

— #1,798 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 19.4%

— #70 among cities in Idaho, #5,760 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,570

— #17 largest city in Idaho, #2,840 largest city nationwide

#17. Rathdrum

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,666

— #1,723 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 40.7%

— #37 among cities in Idaho, #2,798 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,211

— #25 largest city in Idaho, #4,342 largest city nationwide

#16. Hayden

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +2,787

— #1,666 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 21.8%

— #63 among cities in Idaho, #5,222 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,570

— #18 largest city in Idaho, #2,839 largest city nationwide

#15. Pocatello

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +3,062

— #1,561 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 5.7%

— #118 among cities in Idaho, #11,127 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 56,320

— #6 largest city in Idaho, #752 largest city nationwide

#14. Middleton

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +4,222

— #1,174 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 81.1%

— #11 among cities in Idaho, #1,167 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,425

— #24 largest city in Idaho, #4,259 largest city nationwide

#13. Ammon

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,251

— #965 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 42.2%

— #36 among cities in Idaho, #2,695 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 17,694

— #15 largest city in Idaho, #2,530 largest city nationwide

#12. Star

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +5,944

— #858 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 114.9%

— #7 among cities in Idaho, #719 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,117

— #23 largest city in Idaho, #3,734 largest city nationwide

#11. Idaho Falls

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,165

— #565 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 16.5%

— #79 among cities in Idaho, #6,523 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 64,818

— #4 largest city in Idaho, #624 largest city nationwide

#10. Twin Falls

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +9,349

— #554 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 22.0%

— #60 among cities in Idaho, #5,172 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 51,807

— #8 largest city in Idaho, #828 largest city nationwide

#9. Kuna

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +10,247

— #503 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 74.4%

— #12 among cities in Idaho, #1,304 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 24,011

— #14 largest city in Idaho, #1,905 largest city nationwide

#8. Coeur d’Alene

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,532

— #447 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 26.8%

— #52 among cities in Idaho, #4,303 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 54,628

— #7 largest city in Idaho, #774 largest city nationwide

#7. Eagle

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +11,594

— #443 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 61.8%

— #18 among cities in Idaho, #1,695 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 30,346

— #12 largest city in Idaho, #1,477 largest city nationwide

#6. Post Falls

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +12,306

— #405 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 47.0%

— #28 among cities in Idaho, #2,367 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 38,485

— #10 largest city in Idaho, #1,141 largest city nationwide

#5. Rexburg

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +14,896

— #322 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 60.8%

— #19 among cities in Idaho, #1,745 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 39,409

— #9 largest city in Idaho, #1,112 largest city nationwide

#4. Caldwell

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +16,247

— #280 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 37.1%

— #39 among cities in Idaho, #3,068 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 59,996

— #5 largest city in Idaho, #692 largest city nationwide

#3. Nampa

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +21,878

— #178 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 27.9%

— #49 among cities in Idaho, #4,113 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 100,200

— #3 largest city in Idaho, #332 largest city nationwide

#2. Boise City

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +29,203

— #118 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 14.1%

— #88 among cities in Idaho, #7,242 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 235,684

— #1 largest city in Idaho, #96 largest city nationwide

#1. Meridian

– 2010 to 2020 population change: +48,682

— #54 among all cities nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: 70.6%

— #14 among cities in Idaho, #1,409 among all cities nationwide

– 2020 population: 117,635

— #2 largest city in Idaho, #248 largest city nationwide

